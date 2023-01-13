Wheaton to share cost of planting trees in residential parkways

Wheaton aims to plant up to 200 new parkway trees in front of homes this year.

Residents who want a tree planted in the parkway adjacent to their property agree to share the costs with the city under a program open now through March 1 or until allocated funds are spent.

The program allows residents to pay $95 per tree to have city crews do the planting in the spring or fall, depending on the species or availability.

Homeowners can select from a dozen species, including pink flowering crabapple, Japanese tree lilac, red oak and sugar maple, which produce orange leaves in the fall.

The city's forest division is now accepting applications for the program. City officials say the 2023 program has been significantly expanded to provide funding for up to 200 new trees on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents are responsible for watering new trees for the first two years. The city will provide one replacement tree, at no cost to the homeowner, for each tree that does not survive the first year.