Firefighters continue to investigate blaze that gutted Schaumburg storage building

Schaumburg firefighters continue to investigate the cause of a blaze they battled Thursday night at a storage building in an industrial area on the 1000 block of Lunt Avenue. Courtesy of Jake Silker

An ongoing investigation into a Thursday night fire that gutted a storage building in an industrial area of southwest Schaumburg is yet to determine the cause, officials said Friday.

Schaumburg Fire Chief Jim Walters said the fire was reported at 6:17 p.m. by two men who were in the building on the 1000 block of Lunt Avenue at the time.

The men safely escaped and no firefighters were injured while getting the blaze under control by 9 p.m.

Walters said it was clear the building could not be safely entered. Firefighters had been on the scene only a short time before the east wall started to collapse.

On Friday morning, not much was known about the contents of the building apart from its combustible storage units. Firefighters remained on the scene as the debris continued to smolder.