Police seek info on car linked to gunfire in Lake in the Hills
Updated 1/12/2023 6:26 PM
The Lake in the Hills Police Department is seeking information on a vehicle linked to shots that were fired on the 0-100 block of Deer Path Road.
The red car believed to be a four-door Chevrolet has been traced to gunfire last week. Three shots were fired on Jan. 3, striking a residence and a vehicle, and a single shot was fired Jan. 2. No one was injured in either shooting, police said in a news release.
Anyone with information should call police at (847) 960-7546 or submit an anonymous tip by texting TIP LITHPD to 888777 or at www.lith.org/police.
