Mount Prospect police hosting community meeting for Boxwood neighborhood
Updated 1/12/2023 5:06 PM
In the wake of recent criminal events in Mount Prospect's Boxwood neighborhood, including a pair of shootings in the last month, Mount Prospect police are hosting a community meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. Euclid Elementary School, 711 E. Euclid Ave.
The meeting will feature presentations from the department's investigations unit, gang unit and officers who patrol Beat 3170, which includes Boxwood.
Time will be reserved for questions from audience members.
