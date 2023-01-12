Fire erupts in industrial area in southwest Schaumburg
Updated 1/12/2023 10:14 PM
A fire erupted in an industrial area of southwest Schaumburg on Thursday night.
People on the 1000 block of West Lunt Avenue and the surrounding area witnessed flames shooting out of a building, then smoke filling the skies above it in the evening.
Several firefighters were on the scene after they were called to the scene about 7 p.m., ABC 7 reported. The fire was put out by about 9 p.m., with firefighters remaining on scene to put out hot spots. No injuries were reported.
The area contains offices, garages and manufacturing buildings.
The cause of the fire was not known Thursday night.
related
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.