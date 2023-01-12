Fire erupts in industrial area in southwest Schaumburg

Smoke from a fire in an industrial area on Lunt Avenue in Schaumburg is seen looking north Thursday night across the Elgin-O'Hare Expressway. Courtesy of Jim Louis

Firefighters battle a blaze Thursday night at a building in an industrial area on Lunt Avenue in southwest Schaumburg. Courtesy of Jake Silker

A fire erupted in an industrial area of southwest Schaumburg on Thursday night.

People on the 1000 block of West Lunt Avenue and the surrounding area witnessed flames shooting out of a building, then smoke filling the skies above it in the evening.

Several firefighters were on the scene after they were called to the scene about 7 p.m., ABC 7 reported. The fire was put out by about 9 p.m., with firefighters remaining on scene to put out hot spots. No injuries were reported.

The area contains offices, garages and manufacturing buildings.

The cause of the fire was not known Thursday night.