$1 million in state funding secured for Naperville residents' yard debris cleanup after tornado

Kristy Kennedy was enjoying a late dinner with her sons when she received a text.

State Rep. Anne Stava-Murray sent her a picture from the state House floor, showing legislation had passed to provide $1 million in relief funding to Naperville residents still recovering from a powerful tornado that struck in June 2021.

Cheering, mixed with tears, immediately followed in the Kennedy household.

"All of us were just stunned and so excited to be able to help people," Kennedy said.

House Bill 969, which awaits Gov. J.B. Pritzker's expected signature, passed just before the 102nd General Assembly's final session ended this week ahead of lawmakers' new terms. Part of the appropriations bill grants $1 million to the M.P. Foundation, a nonprofit organization that took on the cause of Kennedy, Kelly Dougherty and others trying to help Naperville residents repair significant yard damage caused by the tornado.

"This spring and summer, people's yards will be cleaned up, and kids will be able to play in their yards," Kennedy said. "It's just amazing."

Dougherty and Kennedy, co-founders of the Ranch View Area Community Assistance Group, said they've received estimates as high as $20,000 in out-of-pocket costs for one resident to complete the landscaping work necessary to ensure the homeowners, their children and their pets can walk safely in their yard.

Because of scattered and embedded glass, metal, plastic, nails, screws and other debris, dozens of Naperville yards have been rendered unusable due to lingering safety and environmental issues. Insurance doesn't cover yard repair.

The M.P. Foundation set a fundraising goal of $1.5 million by March, with all the money to be distributed this spring and summer to help approximately 300 homeowners, including 70 who need yard replacements. While there's still money to be raised, the $1 million will allow extra time to plan with contractors and help homeowners hit the ground running when the weather allows.

"It makes a huge difference in my community," said Stava-Murray, who lives within a few miles of where the tornado struck. "Those gaps in coverage for things like environmental cleanup are something that the state makes perfect sense as the entity to step in."

Kennedy and Stava-Murray first connected around Thanksgiving. Stava-Murray said she quickly began pressing for the $1 million to be part of upcoming appropriations. Now that a large chunk of the fundraising goal has been reached, Kennedy said she'll push for county and city grants to help secure the remainder of the money.

"I'm so excited for all of the neighbors that will be able to finally get to use their yards again and enjoy their neighborhoods in a way they haven't been able to," Stava-Murray said.