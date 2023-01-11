Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Schaumburg celebrates 65th anniversary

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 930 W. Higgins Road, in Schaumburg, is celebrating is 65th anniversary this year with special events for all ages. Courtesy of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church

Pastor Kolberg, pictured in 1958, at the original Prince of Peace Lutheran Church location, at the intersection of Roselle Road and Illinois Boulevard, in Hoffman Estates. Courtesy of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church

On April 27,1958, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church was a newly established congregation in Hoffman Estates. This year, the congregation is celebrating its 65th anniversary by honoring the past and looking forward to the future.

In honor of the anniversary, Prince of Peace, 930 W. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, is marking the calendar for an epic year of events throughout 2023.

April 23 will be the main churchwide celebration dinner, but that's not all. Every month there will be an event to celebrate the anniversary with giveaways and activities for all ages, including a trivia game show, an evening of mocktails and dance lessons, delicious food and opportunities to support mission partners through community outreach.

The year 2023 will also mark an emphasis on refugee help and the second full year for Pastor Erin Clause at Prince of Peace. Prince of Peace remains involved with the community and in support of ministries around the world through PADS, collecting backpacks and school supplies for Lutheran Social Services of Illinois and a drive for warm winter coats for Head Start. Members of the community continuously collect food for the Schaumburg Food Pantry and are involved with special food drives. Individuals participate in Feed My Starving Children, the Crop Hunger Walk, Read to Learn, Kids Hope Mentoring Program, God's Global Barnyard and so much more. Individuals also travel to help communities in need through annual mission trips.

With all these activities, individuals still find time to connect with each other and stay involved through weekly worship, which includes a livestreaming that can be found on Facebook and YouTube, and a regularly scheduled sign language interpreter. The congregation is blessed with ministry partners, who share their special talents through choir, handbells, a pianist and organist and a contemporary band.

A few of the fun and meaningful activities that are enjoyed by members of the community include Couples Night Out, Book Club and Bible studies. There is a vibrant youth program that includes preschool, Vacation Bible School, retreats for all ages, high school ministry programs, a children's music program all helping the future generation learn and grow in Christ. The InterFaith Service held the evening before Thanksgiving and the Lenten events, including the much anticipated Wednesday evening Holden Services, are ways the congregation stays connected with each other and the community around them.

Prince of Peace regularly opens its doors for other groups to use its facility such as Boy Scouts, Alcoholics Anonymous, Midwest Philharmonic Orchestra, funerals and other special life celebration events.

This truly is a celebration of all the ways God has led the Prince of Peace congregation to: Love God. Follow Jesus. Invite all. The members of the community have spent the past 65 years fulfilling this mission and vision and look forward to discovering what plans God is unfolding for the future. Prince of Peace ministry partners are excited to continue with their dedication and passion for another 65 years.

To find out about any of the celebratory events and discover fun, meaning and a community that cares about you, visit www.princeofpeace.net.