Former high school volleyball coach faces child pornography charges

A former coach for the Bartlett High School volleyball program has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Gyula F. Finlon, 25, of the 200 block of North President Street in Wheaton, had an online relationship from Oct. 22, 2020, to Jan. 4 with a 17-year-old girl, DuPage County Assistant State's Attorney Grace Barsanti told Judge Michael Reidy Wednesday.

During their video chats, she removed her top, exposing her breasts. Without her knowledge, Finlon captured pictures and shared the photographs with a friend, Barsanti said.

Police have not found any evidence that Finlon interacted with Bartlett High students, Barsanti said.

The victim lives in Russia, Barsanti said.

Finlon faces four charges of disseminating child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

Reidy set bail at $75,000. Barsanti asked bail to be set at $150,000, and a public defender requested $10,000. To be freed pretrial, Finlon would have to post $7,500.

If he posts bond, he will have to wear a GPS monitor and stay in his home.

He is prohibited from being around people under the age of 18, except for supervised contact with his 4-month-old child.

Barsanti said Finlon was a part-time coach at Bartlett until December 2022.

Before that, he served in the Army, she said.