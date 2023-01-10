 

Search for eagles along the Fox River at Jan. 21 event

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/10/2023 10:29 AM

In Search of Eagles will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the McHenry, Algonquin and Carpentersville dams on the Fox River, and at the Williams Bay boat launch on Geneva Lake in Wisconsin.

Representatives from various agencies and conservation groups will help search for eagles and identify other birds. There will be scopes and binoculars available for use at each location and guided activities for children.

 

Registration is not required for the free all-ages event. In case of bad weather, call (262) 448-3558 for event status.

Visit tinyurl.com/InSearchofEagles2023 for detailed maps to all locations. Sightings and photos can be shared to the Friends of Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge Facebook page, at eBird.org or emailed to friendsofhackmatacknwr@gmail.com.

