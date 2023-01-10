Schaumburg mayor again urges business owners to bring workers back to offices

For the second year running, Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly used his annual state of the village address to urge the business community to reverse the pandemic's remote-working trend and bring employees back to offices.

"One of the things I would like to see this year is a return of the workforce to our community," Dailly said. "A community like Schaumburg, that has so much to offer, was not built just with blacktop and concrete, brick and mortar. It was built by the people that inhabit the community. Not only the ones that live here but the ones that come to work here and visit."

"I am sure many workers miss the friends and relationships they have made at the office, and I encourage employers to look at ways of getting back to building on the culture they developed over the years that make their business unique and the place to be," he added. "I look forward to continuing to welcome this workforce back to our community and to welcome new visitors and residents who are looking for a one-of-a-kind experience."

Dailly also addressed several major projects in development in Schaumburg, including an entertainment district with its first phase anchored by Andretti Indoor Karting & Games.

At the Veridian redevelopment of the former Motorola campus, Northwest Community Healthcare has proposed an $87 million cancer treatment center that will include specialty clinics, a pharmacy, a lab, imaging, and research space, he said.

Veridian also will have a restaurant, retail and entertainment hub to be known as "The District" on the west side of Meacham Road, just across from Andretti Indoor Karting.

The first phase of the 90 North Park in the center of Veridian will be ready this spring, with work on the second phase to follow. And construction of the 260-unit Northgate at Veridian townhouses is continuing, with 135 homeowners already moved in and a 209 permits issued so far.

On the north side of Algonquin Road, construction also continues at the 373-unit The Quin Apartments, with the first of its four phases expected to be ready for occupancy during the first quarter of the year.

Also coming early this year is Tony's Fresh Market, expected to usher in a new era for the Town Square development at Schaumburg and Roselle roads. A British-style pub called Hopscotch is planned to soon follow.

"This one has been very important to me," Dailly said of Tony's plan to fill the long-vacant Dominick's building in Town Square. "We appreciate the investment all new businesses have made in our community, and we wish them a prosperous year ahead."

Of the numerous projects he mentioned, the one that generated spontaneous applause from members of the Schaumburg Business Association was the village's plan to buy and clean up the former Frankly Yours hot dog stand along with its out-of-code billboard along Algonquin Road.

"This property has been vacant for a number of years and has become an eyesore," Dailly said. "Our goal is to clean up the land so that this northeast corner of 90 North will welcome visitors into Schaumburg."