DuPage County Board selects Childress as vice chair

DuPage County Board member Mike Childress made history again Tuesday after being appointed vice chairman of the county board.

Childress is the first Black man elected to the county board in the county's history. On Tuesday, he became the first Black man to hold the post of vice chairman. County board members unanimously backed the appointment.

"It's a year of firsts," he said after the meeting.

"It's an extreme honor; I'm humbled," he added.

The 66-year-old Bloomingdale Democrat served as president of the DuPage County NAACP from 2016 to 2022. He stepped down to focus on his campaign for county board.

"I'm super excited," DuPage County Board Chair Deb Conroy said. "I believe that Michael is going to help us move forward and build bridges. I'm excited to see his leadership."

Childress said he looks forward to working with Conroy, who also made history as the first woman elected to serve as county board chairman.

Childress said he and Conroy will meet to discuss goals. Although Democrats have majority control of the board, Childress said he will work with members of both parties.

"I like to say we're Democrats and Republicans until the election," he said. "After that, it becomes about what's best for the citizens of DuPage County. We take our partisan hats off and look at what's best for the community."

County board members Tuesday also approved committee assignments. Board members were assigned to 17 committees. Democrat county board members chair most of the committees, including finance, economic development, legislative and judicial and public safety.