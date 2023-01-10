Duo charged with luring victim to West Chicago apartment to rob him

Two West Chicago residents have been accused of luring a man to their apartment to rob him last week.

DuPage County Judge Michael Reidy was set Tuesday at $250,000 for Breanna Gardea, 22, of the 800 block of Bur Oaks Drive.

On Friday, Reidy set bail at $500,000 for her co-defendant, Teron Russell, 20, of the same address.

Both are charged with armed robbery and unlawful restraint.

In a petition to deny bail for Gardea, prosecutors said that at 6:12 p.m. Jan. 4, West Chicago police were called about an armed robbery that had just happened.

They allege that the victim met Gardea via Facebook about a month ago, with Gardea using an alias of "Nicole Marie." They met outside her apartment that night.

Gardea and the victim went out to pick up food. When they returned, Gardea took the victim to the second floor of the building and opened a door. When the victim turned on a light, he found he was in a laundry room, where Russell was waiting.

Gardea left the room, and Russell showed the victim a knife and an ammunition magazine, according to prosecutors. Russell then stole the victim's phone, wallet and keys, authorities allege.

Gardea came back and punched the victim in the face before she and Russell forced the victim into the back seat of his car, prosecutors say. Russell drove the car to an ATM in Carol Stream and forced the victim to withdraw about $300, authorities allege.

They dropped him off at a random intersection and left his car in the apartment complex parking lot, according to prosecutors.