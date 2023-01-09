Fifth Third Bank in Northbrook robbed
Updated 1/9/2023 4:49 PM
Two men robbed a Northbrook bank Monday afternoon.
No injuries were reported, and police said there was no immediate threat to the public.
Police said two men entered Fifth Third Bank, 240 Skokie Blvd., about noon Tuesday and approached a teller. The men demanded money and showed a gun, then fled after receiving the money, police said
It's the second armed robbery of a Northbrook bank within a month. On Dec. 15, the BMO Harris Bank, 1134 Willow Road, was robbed by three men, police said.
The Northbrook Police Department and the Chicago bureau of the FBI are investigating the robbery. Any information may be reported to the FBI at (312) 421-6700.
