Bank robbers strike first in Northbrook, then in Evanston
Two men robbed a Northbrook bank shortly after noon Monday, then struck at an Evanston bank about a half-hour later, authorities said.
The FBI said two men entered Fifth Third Bank, 240 Skokie Blvd., at 12:02 p.m. and approached a teller. The men demanded money and showed a gun, then fled after receiving the money.
At 12:30 p.m., the same pair robbed the Fifth Third branch at at 2440 Main St. in Evanston, the FBI said in a news release Monday night.
The FBI described one robber as a black man in his 20s to 30s who stands 5 feet 9 to 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a black hooded jacket with fur trim, a black balaclava, white sweatpants with a blake stripe along the outside leg, gray gym shoes, and blue gloves, the news release said.
The second robber was described as a black man in his 30s to 40s who stands 5 feet 10 to 5 feet 11 inches tall. That man was wearing a black neoprene mask with mirrored or reflective eye pieces, a plaid hooded coat, black jeans, white high-top shoes, and blue gloves, the FBI said.
Monday's robbery in Northbrook was the second bank heist in town within a month. On Dec. 15, the BMO Harris Bank, 1134 Willow Road, was robbed by three men, police said.
Anyone with information about Monday's robberies should call the FBI at (312) 421-6700.