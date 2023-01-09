Bank robbers strike first in Northbrook, then in Evanston

Courtesy of the FBIAuthorities say this man was one of two who robbed banks in Northbrook and Evanston in quick succession Monday.

Courtesy of the FBIThis image from a security camera shows one of the men who robbed banks in Northbrook and Evanston on Monday, according to the FBI.

Two men robbed a Northbrook bank shortly after noon Monday, then struck at an Evanston bank about a half-hour later, authorities said.

The FBI said two men entered Fifth Third Bank, 240 Skokie Blvd., at 12:02 p.m. and approached a teller. The men demanded money and showed a gun, then fled after receiving the money.

At 12:30 p.m., the same pair robbed the Fifth Third branch at at 2440 Main St. in Evanston, the FBI said in a news release Monday night.

The FBI described one robber as a black man in his 20s to 30s who stands 5 feet 9 to 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a black hooded jacket with fur trim, a black balaclava, white sweatpants with a blake stripe along the outside leg, gray gym shoes, and blue gloves, the news release said.

The second robber was described as a black man in his 30s to 40s who stands 5 feet 10 to 5 feet 11 inches tall. That man was wearing a black neoprene mask with mirrored or reflective eye pieces, a plaid hooded coat, black jeans, white high-top shoes, and blue gloves, the FBI said.

Monday's robbery in Northbrook was the second bank heist in town within a month. On Dec. 15, the BMO Harris Bank, 1134 Willow Road, was robbed by three men, police said.

Anyone with information about Monday's robberies should call the FBI at (312) 421-6700.