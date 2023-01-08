Woman escapes stuck vehicle before Metra train hit it in Schaumburg

A Metra Milwaukee District West train headed toward Chicago struck a minivan stuck on the tracks Saturday night just west of the Schaumburg station.

A woman in the vehicle was able to get out before it was struck, officials said. She was taken to Ascension Alexian Brothers Hospital in Elk Grove Village with nonlife-threatening injuries, Metra spokeswoman Meg Thomas-Reile said.

The crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. when the minivan become stuck on a portion of the tracks, but not at a crossing, officials said.

Thomas-Reile said anyone who becomes stuck on the tracks should get out of their vehicle immediately and look for the nearest crossing, where a sign is posted with the phone number for the dispatching office. The driver can then report their vehicle is stuck.

Passengers aboard the train were able to continue their trips on another train supplied from the Elgin yard, but service was delayed by two hours, Thomas-Reile said.

One factor in the delay was the fact that the vehicle was not at a crossing, adding to the time is took to remove it from the tracks.

Metra police are investigating and a citation is possible, officials said.