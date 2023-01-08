Lisle police, rotary club collecting winter gear to help DuPagePads

Lisle police and the Rotary Club of Lisle are hosting a donation drive for DuPagePads to help homeless people stay warm this winter.

People can drop off new and gently used adult winter gear -- hats, scarves, gloves and socks -- in a donation box in the foyer of the Lisle police department at Route 53 and Short Street. The collection box will be in the foyer, open around the clock, until Jan. 31.

Other drop-off locations are available at the Honda of Lisle, 4475 Lincoln Ave.; Volvo Cars Lisle, 4325 Lincoln Ave.; Midwest Auto Body of Lisle, 2115 Ogden Ave.; and the Used Car Store Superstore at 2110 Ogden Ave.

All items will be donated to DuPagePads, a nonprofit organization that provides shelter to unhoused people.