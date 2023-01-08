Firefighters rescue two dogs from Streamwood house fire

Streamwood firefighters rescued two dogs early Sunday while battling a blaze that heavily damaged a home on the 1200 block of Gulf Keys Road, authorities said.

Firefighters called to the scene at about 1:50 a.m. arrived to find a heavy fire showing from the garage attached to a two-story home.

It was reported that the occupants had already escaped but two dogs were trapped inside.

Firefighters put out the blaze and found and secured both dogs, who appeared unharmed.

There were no reported injuries, but damage to the building was estimated at $100,000, officials said.

Bartlett, East Dundee and Hanover Park firefighters assisted at the scene, while Barrington and Bartlett fire personnel covered Streamwood stations.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. .