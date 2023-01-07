Wisconsin kidnapping suspect caught after high-speed chase from Wadsworth to Spring Grove

A Twin Lakes, Wisconsin man sought on a warrant for kidnapping was taken into custody at his father's home Thursday evening, hours after fleeing his vehicle following a pursuit from Wadsworth to Spring Grove across Northern Illinois.

Justin M. Bollinger, 27, ultimately was arrested without further incident by Kenosha sheriff's deputies and remains in custody with his bond set at $100,000.

His listed charges Saturday included kidnapping, battery, two counts of disorderly conduct, burglary of a dwelling with a person present, criminal damage to property, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing or eluding officers while operating a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

On Dec. 22, Kenosha sheriff's deputies responded to a call from the 38300 block of 87th Street during which the dispatcher could hear a woman screaming and a man threatening the woman.

Minutes later, another call was received of a man attacking a woman at the intersection of 83 North and STH-50 that was determined to be related to the earlier call.

An investigation determined Bollinger had broken into his girlfriend's residence and forced her out and into his vehicle against her will.

The victim was able to exit the vehicle at a red light at the intersection where the second call was made. Bollinger reportedly fled the scene and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

At 10:41 a.m. Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service attempted to take Bollinger into custody at a home in Wadsworth. But he fled the home before contact was made and led officers on a high-speed chase westbound on Highway 173 and along the Wisconsin-Illinois state line.

Bollinger reportedly abandoned his vehicle at the intersection of Highway 173 and Siedschlag Road in Spring Grove and ran north before his pursuers lost sight of him.

The next contact law enforcement had with him was when Kenosha sheriff's deputies located him at his father's home that evening.