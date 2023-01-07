 

Man loses arm after being accidentally pinned in cattle feeder device in Kane County

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 1/7/2023 11:08 AM

A 40-year-old man lost an arm after he was critically injured Friday afternoon when it became stuck in a cattle feeder device near Big Rock in unincorporated Kane County.

The man from Waterman, Illinois was transported to Mercy Hospital where he is in stable condition and expected to survive, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

 

His injured arm could not be saved, however, authorities said.

Kane County deputies along with personnel from the Big Rock and Sugar Grove fire departments responded to the call at 4:50 p.m. in the 45W600 block of Wheeler Road in unincorporated Big Rock Township.

They found the man pinned in the farming equipment and immediately administered first aid. Once freed, the man was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

His injury appears to be entirely accidental and no further investigation by law enforcement is anticipated, the Kane County Sheriff's Office said.

