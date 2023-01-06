Pickwick Theatre sets closing date
The Pickwick Theatre in Park Ridge has officially set its closing date. The last movie at the theater will play on Sunday, Jan. 15.
The iconic art deco theater, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, opened in the 1920s as a vaudeville theater
The current owners are in talks with some people who could potentially take over the theater and keep it open, but no plans have been announced.
The last movie the theater shows will be "Gone with the Wind," the owners announced in December.
