Illinois House passes new ban on high-powered weapons, large-capacity magazines

SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois House shortly after midnight Friday morning passed a newly modified ban on high-powered weapons and large-capacity magazines.

The bill, if it becomes law, would ban the manufacture, sale and possession of dozens of firearms defined by the state as assault weapons, ABC 7 Chicago reported. It was presented as an amendment to previous legislation by House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch.

"The time to act is now. This is our opportunity. This is why we're here," Welch said early in the debate.

The legislation first was presented to the Rules Committee but quickly advanced to the full House, which after late-night debate passed it on a 64-43 vote. The Senate could take up the legislation Friday morning and pass it before it adjourns at noon, ABC 7 reported.

Welch's GOP counterpart, House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, dramatically broke ranks with gun-rights advocates within his caucus by voicing support for the legislation, WBEZ reported.

"I'm tired," said Durkin, who announced in November he would relinquish his leadership position. "I'm sickened by the shootings everywhere in this state with these types of weapons."

But his successor, incoming House Minority Leader Tony McCombie, of Savanna, took a more hard-line stance against the bill that more familiarly aligned with Republican ideology in support of the Second Amendment, WBEZ reported.

"We're taking the ability of people away to protect themselves. The weapon is not the issue. It's who's wielding that weapon. And this bill does not address that," McCombie said.

Already-possessed guns on the list of weapons could be kept, but they would need to be registered with Illinois State Police within 300 days, ABC 7 reported.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act was created in response to the Highland Park parade tragedy by a survivor and state Rep. Bob Morgan.

"This moment is years in the making," Morgan said. "You have all been activating in advocating and fighting for gun safety legislation for years, and we have never been more close."

A group of people from Highland Park made their way to Springfield Thursday to push for the new legislation, ABC 7 reported. It comes six months after the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting, in which seven were killed and dozens wounded.

Despite having supermajorities in the House and Senate, the votes didn't appear to be there for the original bill, ABC 7 reported, so lawmakers had to work on compromise legislation Thursday. Only a simple majority was needed for the legislation to pass.

The bill also would increase the age to own a FOID card from 18 to 21 and set 10 as the limit of rounds per magazine.

Some aspects of the law were revised in the House.

Opponents say the measure is too broad, banning many firearms commonly used for hunting and sport shooting.

"You are turning legal gun owners with this bill into felons," said state Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer, a Republican from Jacksonville.

"No weapon is being taken away in this legislation," Morgan said. "Every single firearm that has legally been purchased can be retained."

Gun rights groups said that regardless of what form the legislation ultimately takes, they will fight it in court, calling the proposed law unconstitutional, ABC 7 reported.