Two candidates in District 220 face ballot challenges

A Cook County electoral board opened hearings Thursday on challenges to the nominating paperwork of two candidates for the Barrington Area Unit District 220 board.

Barrington resident Timothy O'Donnell filed the challenges to the candidacies of incumbent board member Leah Collister-Lazzari and newcomer Diana L. Clopton.

O'Donnell, who described himself as a concerned citizen, said both candidates' statements of economic interests were faulty.

"They were not submitted in the proper form," he said.

Collister-Lazzari and Clopton are among eight candidates seeking three board seats in the April 4 election. The other candidates are incumbents Angela Wilcox and Barry Altshuler and challengers Nelda Munoz, Leonard Munson, Katey Baldassano and Matt Sheriff.

Sally Daly, deputy clerk of communications with the Cook County clerk's office, said no results were issued Thursday.

The electoral board assigned all matters, including the District 220 case and other challenges, to hearing officers, who will conduct evidentiary hearings before making recommendations to the electoral board.

The board will meet again on Jan. 12 to assign additional cases for status updates and then on Jan. 18, when rulings will begin to be issued.

Collister-Lazzari declined to comment Thursday. Clopton could not be reached for comment.