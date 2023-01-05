For Northbrook, new work and new adventures ahead in 2023

In many ways, our most difficult work in 2022 was our focus on returning a sense of normalcy to a nearly post-pandemic world.

We stopped meeting virtually, kids returned to school, and we enjoyed traveling again. We contemplated new ways of operating, incorporated the habits we picked up during the pandemic that served us well, and navigated the complexities of moving forward.

Together, we did well.

In 2022, we remained committed to supporting mental health and individual well-being by providing financial contributions and dedicated space for professional practitioners to share resources with the community.

We prioritized the inclusion of all people with our Welcoming and Inclusive Community Pledge and ongoing implementation of our Affordable Housing Ordinance.

We continued on our mission to reduce greenhouse gas emissions communitywide and foster sustainability in both old (promoted non-car transportation) and new ways (opened the Community Demonstration Garden outside village hall).

We made significant strides in key areas that impact all of us.

As we look to 2023, I anticipate we'll see a number of decisions made on topics that, again, have a communitywide impact, ranging from the former country club at Green Acres to the much-anticipated revitalization of Northbrook Court, which has reduced the property tax burden on individuals by generating sales tax for many years.

The village will also contemplate next steps for three facilities that no longer meet the operational needs of the village and have maintenance issues.

These facilities, which are all core to Northbrook's public safety responsibilities, include the Police Department, Fire Station 11, and the Fleet Maintenance Garage. The buildings were constructed in 1974, 1971 and 1956, respectively, and were designed for a time when best practices in public safety were much different. As such, these buildings no longer support modern service delivery best practices and require significant renovation or possibly replacement.

The village aims to create welcoming spaces for all employees and visitors that incorporate sustainable practices, accommodate ever-changing technology needs, and support innovation. While construction won't take place in 2023, we will continue the lengthy process of comparing renovation to new construction and discuss funding strategies for each component of the process.

While we certainly have our work cut out for us in 2023, I also know we have tons of fun planned for the year.

Mark your calendars for the State of the Village address (Jan. 25 -- open to the general public this year), the Community Commission's new Cultural Fair (Feb. 26), our traditional Earth and Arbor Day recycling event (April 22), the Flamingo Friday Kickoff (May 12), the Northbrook Grand Prix (July 27), National Night Out (Aug. 1), the Fire Department Open House (Oct. 14), and Illuminate Northbrook (Nov. 17).

Plus, stay tuned for details on a new spring event, summertime trivia nights and additional opportunities for us to gather as a community and have some fun!

May this new year bring you and your loved ones new joy, new adventures and new beginnings. I look forward to seeing you throughout the year and hearing from you.

Thank you for caring about and investing in our community -- we appreciate you.

• Kathryn Ciesla was elected Northbrook's village president in 2021 after having served on the village board since 2009. She will present a "State of the Village" address at 9 a.m. Jan. 25 at the Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane.