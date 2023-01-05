Criminal trespass reported in Wheaton subdivision

Wheaton police are investigating a criminal trespass and battery report in the Briarcliffe Lakes subdivision.

The investigation on Thursday morning drew a police presence to the area of Dover Court and Lakecliffe Drive. There is no threat to the public, and the individual involved in the case is no longer in the area, police said.

Briar Glen Elementary School was briefly placed in a "secure and teach" mode out of an abundance of caution.