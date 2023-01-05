Activities inside and out at Winterfest
There will be live music inside and fun activities outside from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday for Winterfest at the Volo Bog State Natural Area in Ingleside.
Inside, the Lucky Pickers Trio will perform, and visitors can participate in winter nature crafts. Outdoor activities include a snow sculpting contest (if snow is packable) bog tours, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and hiking. Photo contest awards will be presented at 1:45, 2:45 and 3:35 p.m. Volo Bog is at 28478 W. Brandenburg Road.
The suggested donation is $10 for adults and $5 per child, but whatever fits your budget will be accepted.
Call (815) 344-1294 or visit friendsofvolobog.org for more information.
