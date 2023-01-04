Mount Prospect police find more hate-filled graffiti underneath a bridge

Two days after Mount Prospect public works employees removed graffiti with repeated use of a racial slur from beneath the George Street bridge over Weller Creek, police have discovered more hate-filled graffiti underneath another bridge.

Police said one of their officers was checking other Weller Creek bridges Wednesday, only to find additional graffiti beneath the Emerson Street Bridge, the Elmhurst Road Bridge and the See Gwun Avenue Bridge. One of the bridges contained racial slurs similar to the graffiti found at the George Street Bridge, police said.

Police said it is not clear whether the other bridges were vandalized at the same time as the one over George Street, which was tagged on New Year's Day.

Police said Wednesday the hate graffiti will be removed immediately by village staff.

"This hateful vandalism is so wrong and disappointing for our community," said Mayor Paul Hoefert. "Our Police Department will make every effort to find the offenders and prosecute this hate case."

With that in mind, police are asking anyone with information or video footage to contact the Mount Prospect Police Department at (847) 870-5656. A reward of $1,000 will be awarded to anyone providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the offenders.