Lake in the Hills police asking for information about shots fired Tuesday

Lake in the Hills police are looking for tips about who may have fired shots in the 0 block of Deer Path Road.

Lake in the Hills police are investigating after shots were fired on a property in the 0 block of Deer Path Road Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the scene around 6:35 p.m. and confirmed the report of gunfire in the area. No one was shot, police said.

Extra police will be present in the area, police said.

Meanwhile, anyone with information can contact the Lake in the Hills police investigations unit at (847) 960-7546.

Detectives are asking residents and businesses in the area of Deer Path Road to check their video surveillance systems for suspicious vehicles or people in the area between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said anyone with a tip can remain anonymous. Anonymous tipsters can text TIP LITHPD to 888777. Tips can also be submitted online by visiting lith.org/police and clicking on "Anonymous Crime Tipping."