Glenview woman, 82, dies after car crash

An 82-year-old Glenview woman died after a two-car crash in Glenview Tuesday morning.

Nancy Carstedt was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Glenview police said.

Police responded at 7:05 a.m. to Greenwood and Glenview roads. When Glenview paramedics took Carstedt, who was one of the drivers, to Lutheran General she was conscious and alert, police said.

Her condition later became critical and Carstedt died at 1:36 p.m.

The cause of the crash had not been determined yet.

The other driver was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.