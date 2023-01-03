Father charged with murder in death of Mount Prospect infant

The father of a 6-month-old Mount Prospect boy who died last week as a result of suspected child abuse is now charged with his killing, authorities said Tuesday.

Adrian Chavez, 25, of the 300 block of North Oakwood Avenue in Waukegan, appeared in court on a charge of first-degree murder Tuesday, when a judge ordered him held in the Cook County jail without bond, Mount Prospect police said.

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call at 3:41 p.m. Oct. 28 at a Dempster Street apartment for a report of a 4-month-old child who was not breathing.

The child, later identified as Zayden Chavez, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries consistent with physical abuse, police said.

Zayden remained under medical care until Friday, when he died at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago. An autopsy performed by the Cook County medical examiner's office Saturday revealed he died of complications from multiple injuries due to child abuse, authorities said. The medical examiner's office determined the death to be a homicide.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services also is investigating the baby's death, a spokesman said. The agency had prior contact with the infant's family, but officials declined to disclose the circumstances, citing the ongoing investigation.

Chavez is scheduled to return to court Jan. 27 in Rolling Meadows.