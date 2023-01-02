 

So far, no one charged in Mount Prospect baby's homicide

 
Updated 1/2/2023 4:08 PM

No charges have been filed so far in connection with the death of a 6-month-old boy who died last week as a result of child abuse, Mount Prospect police said Monday.

The Cook County medical examiner's office reported Saturday that Zayden Chavez died Thursday at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago as a result of "complications from multiple injuries" and "child abuse." The death was determined to be a homicide, the medical examiner's office reported.

 

Mount Prospect police said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

"We have not arrested or charged anyone related to the investigation into the homicide of the infant at this time," officer Greg Sill said Monday.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services also is investigating the baby's death, spokesman William McCaffrey said. DCFS has had prior contact with the family, McCaffrey said via email, but he declined to provide further information, citing the ongoing investigation.

