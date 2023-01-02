Schaumburg Community Blood Drive Jan. 4
Updated 1/2/2023 10:59 AM
The first Schaumburg Community Blood Drive of 2023 will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at The Barn, 231 S. Civic Drive.
Participating donors will receive a long sleeve Vitalant shirt. All donors also will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of four $25 Amazon gift cards.
Interested donors should call (877) 258-4825 or register online using sponsor code ORD0SH98 at www.vitalant.org.
To learn more, visit www.schaumburg.com/blooddrives.
