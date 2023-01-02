Mount Prospect police investigating Monday night gunfire

Police are investigating a report of gunshots on the 1100 block of Boxwood Drive in Mount Prospect. No one was injured, officials said.

One or more people fired from a passing white Toyota at an intended target, police said.

In a brief news release issued about 9 p.m. Monday, officials did not specify what or who the target was, or what time the shots were fired.

After the shots, the Toyota driver fled the scene, police said.

Officials said more details will be released as the investigation proceeds.