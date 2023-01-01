Medical examiner: Mount Prospect baby died from abuse

Mount Prospect police are investigating the death of a 6-month-old boy as a homicide, authorities said Sunday.

Zayden Chavez was pronounced dead at 10:59 p.m. Thursday at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

An autopsy performed by the Cook County medical examiner's office Saturday revealed the baby died of complications from multiple injuries due to child abuse.

The medical examiner also classified his death as a homicide.

Mount Prospect police officer Greg Sill said the department is investigating an incident involving an infant child that occurred Oct. 28 in a Dempster Street home. Police did not elaborate.

"Our investigators are now actively investigating this incident as a homicide at this time," Sill said.