Schaumburg's Spring Valley Nature Center debuts new logo

The Schaumburg Park District recently revealed a new logo for the Spring Valley Nature Center & Heritage Farm that emphasizes nature. Spring Valley's facilities include The Vera Meineke Nature Center, Volkening Heritage Farm, Merkle Cabin and Bison's Bluff Nature Playground. "While many in the community enjoy visiting Spring Valley to enjoy the beauty of its nature trails, Spring Valley's mission has long focused on public education and interpretation of both natural history and Schaumburg's farming history," Spring Valley Manager Dave Brooks said. "The new logo was designed to unify that mission with one simple, elegant image." said Dave Brooks, Manager of Spring Valley.