Des Plaines man charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct

A Des Plaines man accused of trying to take a shopping bag from a teenager is now facing charges, officials said.

Christopher J. Grygiel, 40, has been charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct, according to a news release from the Mount Prospect Police Department.

Police say a 15-year-old girl left Walmart in Mount Prospect Plaza around 3 p.m. Wednesday and was walking east on Centennial Drive, which runs behind the plaza, when she noticed a man walking about 10 feet behind her. He caught up to her and grabbed for the bag she was carrying, but the teen was able to keep the bag and run away.

Police didn't initially find a suspect, but later identified Grygiel -- a registered sex offender -- after an investigation, the news release stated.

Grygiel was released after posting $100 bond. His next court date is scheduled Feb. 6 in Rolling Meadows.