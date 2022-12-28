Schaumburg Post Office to be renamed to honor U.S. veterans of Iraq, Afghanistan wars

Schaumburg's U.S. Post Office will be renamed to honor America's 21st century combat veterans after a bipartisan bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg was signed into law by President Joe Biden this week.

The post office at 450 W. Schaumburg Road will become the Veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial Post Office Building in the new year.

The name is unique in the nation, a spokesman for the congressman's office confirmed.

"I'm pleased that President Biden has signed into law my bipartisan legislation to rename the Schaumburg Post Office in honor of our brave veterans who served our nation with honor in Iraq and Afghanistan," Krishnamoorthi said in a statement. "We can never fully repay our veterans for their sacrifices to our nation, but it is my hope that when members of our community visit the Veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial Post Office Building, they will be reminded of the debt of gratitude we owe the heroes of our nation's most recent conflicts."

Both local officials and representatives of veterans organizations also praised the honor.

"Schaumburg is proud to have Congressman Krishnamoorthi rename the Schaumburg post office in honor of our veterans," Mayor Tom Dailly said. "Naming the postal service facility in their honor will remind everyone about the sacrifices made by these brave men and women to ensure freedom here and around the world."

"We, the Department of Illinois Veterans of Foreign Wars, are delighted to see the newly named 'Veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial Post Office Building' go into effect," Department Commander Bobby Welch said. "It is actions like these that continue to develop and foster a culture of public support and admiration for our fearless service members, and to ensure our country maintains a strong, volunteer military force for the foreseeable future."

Michael E. Lash, Illinois Commander of the Order of the Purple Heart, thanked those responsible for the new name. "The renaming of the Schaumburg Post Office," he said, " ... is a positive step towards keeping alive their memory."