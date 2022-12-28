Oberweis closing downtown Mount Prospect location Friday

The Mount Prospect Oberweis store, seen here in 2014 during a benefit for the Mount Prospect Fire Department, is closing its doors after Friday. Daily Herald file photo

It will not be a sweet new year for customers at Oberweis' downtown Mount Prospect location.

The company announced in an email to customers that the Oberweis Ice Cream and Dairy Store at 80 E. Northwest Hwy. will be closing Friday after 20 years in town.

"We would like to thank each of you for your loyalty over the years," the email read. "It has been our pleasure to serve you with the best tasting ice cream in the world and to share a warm, welcoming smile as you walk through the door."

Employees at the store declined to comment, but confirmed the store's impending closing.

Mount Prospect Community Development Director Bill Cooney said the store is one of the original tenants of the Shops at Village Centre, having opened in 2002. Oberweis' exit means a vacancy at the center, which was 100% occupied, he added.

"It has good visibility from Northwest Highway," Cooney said, as well as proximity to the Metra station. "I think we'll have that space filled sooner than later."

Nearby Oberweis locations in Rolling Meadows, Arlington Heights and Park Ridge remain open. Home delivery also is available.

Mount Prospect resident James Daly said he was a regular customer and noted that the store had shortened its hours in the past year.

"I think they have had a lot of trouble keeping people or finding people," he said.

He said he enjoyed both the ice cream and the milk.

"I think some of the grocery stores carry the milk in their coolers, and we'll certainly look for it," he said.