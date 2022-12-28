Geneva Unitarian Church hosts Buddhist New Year Blessing and Meditation Service

The Unitarian Universalist Society of Geneva will host a Buddhist New Year Blessing Ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 8.

Led by monastics from the Blue Lotus Buddhist Temple, the service will begin at 6 p.m. in the church's Common Room at 110 S. Second Street, Geneva.

This special one-hour session offers members of the community a centering way to begin the new year. The monks will guide participants in making a commitment to their selves, their health and their futures, and show how the practice of meditation can help improve their lives in 2023 and beyond.

The New Year Blessing is part of a series of weekly guided mediations at Unitarian Universalist Society of Geneva offered to the public at no charge. Every Sunday evening, Blue Lotus monks lead participants in meditation, followed by a lesson and group discussion on applying Buddhist principles to daily life.

"Meditation is an amazing tool for stress management and mental focus, and for making a genuine spiritual connection," said Rev. Scot Hull, senior minister. "Our church is pleased to offer this opportunity to learn directly from these Buddhist monks as a gift to the community."

To learn more and register for the New Year Blessing and other upcoming meditation sessions, visit uusg.org.

Founded in 1842, the Unitarian Universalist Society of Geneva is the oldest church in Geneva, Ill., part of a centuries-old liberal religious tradition that values reason and free thought over dogma and creed. Led by the Rev. Scot Hull, it is a unique religious voice in the community, offering worship services and religious education programs that draw on diverse spiritual traditions, as well as outreach initiatives that advance social justice causes locally and around the world. Learn more at www.uusg.org.