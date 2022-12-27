Schaumburg to host Community Blood Drive Jan. 4

The village of Schaumburg will conduct its first Community Blood Drive of 2023 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 at The Barn, 231 S. Civic Drive in Schaumburg. Interested donors can call (877) 25VITAL or (877) 258-4825 or register online at vitalant.org using sponsor code ORD0SH98. Appointments are recommended to reduce wait times; however, walk-ins are welcome. Masks are optional, but not required. If feeling unwell, stay home. Participating donors will receive a long sleeve Vitalant shirt. All donors will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of four $25 Amazon gift cards. Schaumburg partners with Vitalant to offer five blood drives a year. For information, visit schaumburg.com/blooddrives, dial 311 in the village, or call the Nursing Division at (847) 923-3766.