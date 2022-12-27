Mount Prospect police searching for man who tried to take girl's bag outside Walmart

Investigators are searching for this man who tried to steal a bag from a girl who was walking outside Walmart on Monday afternoon. Courtesy of the Mount Prospect Police Department

Mount Prospect police are searching for a man who tried to steal from a 15-year-old girl outside the Walmart at 930 Mount Prospect Plaza about 3 p.m. Monday.

According to the girl, the man, who was wearing a black trench coat and a black cap, followed her as she left the Walmart and walked down eastbound Centennial Drive. The man, who had been trailing around 10 feet behind her, suddenly rushed up and tried to take the girl's bag.

The girl was able to run away and the man did not follow her.

Anyone who has information on the man is encouraged to call Mount Prospect police at (847) 870-5654.