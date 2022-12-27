Arrests made after Lisle house burglarized

Two people are facing charges after burglarizing a Lisle house, authorities said Tuesday.

Erik Pelligrino, 31, of the 1900 block of Fair Oak Road in Naperville, and Jonte McMillian, 33, of the 8000 block of South King Drive in Chicago, were charged with felony residential burglary.

Police were alerted to a burglary in progress on the 1700 block of Burlington Avenue about 1:45 p.m. Monday.

A neighbor had called 911 after seeing two people trying to break into the house, according to a news release.

The burglars fled in a car before police arrived, but officers stopped the auto and took the three occupants into custody, according to the release.

A stolen laptop was found in the auto, Police Chief Kevin Licko said.

The third person in the car wasn't charged.

Licko praised the neighbor who called 911 and the fast-acting officers who caught the suspects.

"The neighbor calling it in and the officers being in the area at the time of the call aligned perfectly for us," Licko said.