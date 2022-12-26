Two injured in Glenview garage fire

Two people were injured, one of whom was hospitalized, in a garage fire late Sunday night in Glenview, officials said.

Glenview Fire Department crews were called to a home on the 1800 block of Jefferson Ave. at around 11:30 p.m. to extinguish a garage that had caught fire.

As firefighters arrived, they were told there was a residential unit in the garage and that the person who lived there might be trapped inside. But when fire crews arrived the person was found outside.

The person was treated at the scene and rushed to a hospital, according to a news release by the Glenview Fire Department.

Within an hour, fire crews extinguished the blaze. One firefighter received mild injuries at the scene and had to be treated but did not need to go to the hospital.

Emergency personnel from Winnetka, Morton Grove, Northfield, Northbrook, Des Plaines, Evanston and Mount Prospect assisted in fighting the fire, Glenview officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to officials.