Images: 2022 Prep Photos of the Year

See the best prep sports photos of 2022 from Daily Herald photojournalists.
Glenbrook South's Charlie Gottfred (2) has the ball as he picks up yardage against Glenbard West during the Class 8A second round football game in Glen Ellyn Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Rayna Kauffman gets a hug from teammate Cate Cillessen after her performance on the uneven parallel bars at the Hoffman Estates girls gymnastics sectional meet on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Highland Park's John Walker (17) and Leyden's Damian Salazar (2) collide while trying to collect a pass Friday August 26, 2022 in Highland Park.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Naperville North's Maggie O'Neill competes in heat six of the 100-meter hurdles at the Wheaton Warrenville South girls track invitational in Wheaton on Friday, April 29, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Warren High School's Adam Behrens tosses the football to the side judge after scoring a touchdown against Stevenson in a first round football playoff game in Gurnee on Friday, October 28, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North's Alexander Curtis (1) stops a shot by Neuqua Valley's Derek Sisbarro (9) Thursday September 8, 2022 in Naperville.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Fremd's Will Mayer and Stevenson's Steven Nyc collide as they compete for the ball in a sectional semifinal boys soccer game in Buffalo Grove on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Gwen Adler stretches and falls backward as she battles for a rebound against Bolingbrook's Persais Williams and Bolingbrook's Tatiana Thomas, left, in the Class 4A state semifinal game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Friday, March 4, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Francis celebrates after their win in the IHSA Class 3A girls volleyball state championship game between St. Francis and Nazareth Academy Saturday November 12, 2022 at Redbird Arena in Normal.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Crystal Lake South's Nolan Getzinger chases the ball against Vernon Hills in a Class 2A sectional semifinal boys soccer game in Grayslake on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Viator players from left Reanne Valera (8), Erin Lynch, Ella Trieloff, Andrea Rivera (18), Mary Grace Lynch and Louisa Battin celebrate their IHSA Class 3A girls volleyball sectional championship victory over Vernon Hills Wednesday in Vernon Hills.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Stevenson High School's Bryant Rouse collides with Warren goalkeeper Ethan Cole in a boys soccer game in Lincolnshire on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills High School's Shep Ratnow makes a one-handed catch for a first down in the second quarter against Rolling Meadows in a football game in Rolling Meadows on Friday, September 9, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Conant first baseman Isaiah Rhodes falls backward over second baseman Angelo Coletta after they collided while chasing a pop fly from Barrington's Logan Eisenbarth in the first inning of a baseball game in Barrington on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Naperville Central's Samir Hussain runs in the rain in the 3,200-meter relay at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Metea Valley goalkeeper Julia Straub twirls teammate Addison Wargo after making the winning save in a sudden-death shootout to defeat Barrington in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer championship game in Naperville on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Steam rises from the Warren football team and linebacker Cole Weinberg while they gather at the end of the Blue Devils 26-14 win over Stevenson in a Class 8A first round football playoff game in Gurnee on Friday, October 28, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Glenbard East's Jayden Hamilton loses his hat as he applies a tag behind his back on Bartlett runner Cole Spresser (9) during Thursday's baseball game in Bartlett. Spresser was called out on the play.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove goalie Dominica Ptak makes a save on a throw Warren's Kaity Boyett (3) during Monday's girls water polo match in Elk Grove Village.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Barrington High School's Connor Lee reacts to winning the 100-meter dash at the Grayslake Central boys track and field sectional meet on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Viator's Grace Gerdes-Grabowy gets in a swarm of players trying for a rebound in a girls basketball game against Libertyville on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Barrington's defense forces Warren quarterback Adam Behrens to fumble in a football game in Gurnee on Friday, August 26, 2022. Referees ruled Behrens down before the fumble.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Loyola's Danny Herbert (10) dives after a loose ball with York's John Renier (52) close on his heels during the IHSA Class 8A semifinal football game Saturday November 19, 2022 in Elmhurst.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
St. Francis' middle hitter Emma Delaney (33) and Nazareth Academy's Lauren Salata (17) watch as the ball teeters on the net during the IHSA Class 3A girls volleyball state championship game between St. Francis and Nazareth Academy Saturday November 12, 2022 at Redbird Arena in Normal.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Hoffman Estates' Anu Ajibulu, 11, reaches unsuccessfully for a one-handed grab over Elk Grove's Lucas Rogers, 7, Saturday October 29, 2022 in Elk Grove Village.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Palatine High School's Rocco Paddack has his head twisted backward when Schaumburg's Dylan Kolasa grabs his face mask as he tries to scramble in a football game in Schaumburg on Friday, October 14, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Loyola's Declan Forde (17) is upended by York's Jacob Young (2) during the IHSA Class 8A semifinal football game Saturday November 19, 2022 in Elmhurst.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
With a diving effort, Deerfield center fielder Mason Stromoen is unable to make the play on a hit by Glenbrook North's Cooper Shalin during Tuesday's baseball game in Northbrook.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
St. Viator's Emmi Scales celebrates as she wins the 100-meter hurdles during the Class 2A girls state track finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Chase Bonder celebrates a basket during Wednesday's Class 4A Barrington sectional semifinal boys basketball game against Stevenson.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East coach Josh Foster and the bench reacts to a Fighting Saints' three-point basket during Tuesday's Class 4A sectional semifinal girls basketball game in Bartlett.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Fenton's Sean Dicosola hits from the bunker at the Benet Academy boys golf regional tournament at St. Andrews Golf Club in West Chicago on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer