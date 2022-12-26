Ex-circuit judge appointed to fill associate vacancy in DuPage courts

A DuPage County judge who lost his seat in the November election will return to the bench in January. The judges of the 18th Judicial Circuit voted to appoint Michael W. Reidy to the position of associate judge. Reidy was a circuit judge from 2020 to 2022, and an associate judge from 2017 to 2020. He is filling a vacancy.