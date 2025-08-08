Bears’ move to Arlington Heights is ‘the plan’: Warren
Chicago Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren said in a news conference Friday that building a new stadium in Arlington Heights is “the plan,” according to an ABC 7 report.
“We are still extremely focused on Arlington Heights, on building our stadium there,” Warren said.
He said the team believes that is the only location in Cook County that will work with their design plan, including a fixed-roof.
Warren said the Bears have met weekly with Arlington Heights leadership to discuss their plan, and said they've been making excellent progress.
He said they hope to proceed forward this year.
For the full report, visit https://abc7chicago.com.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.