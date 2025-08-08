Bears’ move to Arlington Heights is ‘the plan’: Warren

Chicago Bears team President and CEO Kevin Warren walks on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Titans 24-17. AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, 2024

Chicago Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren said in a news conference Friday that building a new stadium in Arlington Heights is “the plan,” according to an ABC 7 report.

“We are still extremely focused on Arlington Heights, on building our stadium there,” Warren said.

He said the team believes that is the only location in Cook County that will work with their design plan, including a fixed-roof.

Warren said the Bears have met weekly with Arlington Heights leadership to discuss their plan, and said they've been making excellent progress.

He said they hope to proceed forward this year.

For the full report, visit https://abc7chicago.com.