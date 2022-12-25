Cook County sheriff's squad car hits person after crash on I-94

A Cook County sheriff's squad car driven by a deputy trying to control traffic after a crash early Sunday morning on I-94 struck a driver who was out of his vehicle.

State troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes of I-94 at Dundee Road just after 1 a.m., according to state police. A driver who was involved in the accident left his vehicle and ran across three lanes. The squad car with its lights on was backed into the person. The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, officials said.

