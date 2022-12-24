One hurt when Metra train strikes car near Woodstock

A Metra train struck an unoccupied auto early Saturday near Woodstock, injuring one person, a company spokeswoman said.

The driver of the car was hit by debris from the crash but survived, Metra spokeswoman Meg Thomas-Reile said.

The crash occurred about 2 a.m. on the Union Pacific Northwest line at Lily Pond Road, south of McConnell Road. The train was headed to Harvard from Chicago.

The car's driver was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Thomas-Reile praised the driver for getting out of the car ahead of the collision.

"The first thing is to save yourself," she said.

Train passengers disembarked and found other ways to get to their destinations, Thomas-Reile said. The train got moving again about 5:14 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.