Schaumburg's $217 million capital plan includes roads, utilities, bikeways, 90 North Park

Schaumburg's proposed five-year, $217.7 million capital improvement plan for 2023 to 2028 is based very much on the philosophy that well-maintained roads are among the most important services a municipality can provide its residents and businesses.

While the village is also home to state and county roads, 58% of its updated capital plan is dedicated to the upkeep of its own. Another 20% is for the equally practical water and sewer systems.

Assistant Village Manager Paula Hewson, who organized and presented the capital plan, said this year's inflationary trend was considered when estimating future costs.

But Schaumburg officials also regularly look for grant opportunities to assist with the projects and anticipate $53 million in outside funding over the next five years.

Of the $18 million planned to be spent on village roadways during the coming year alone, securing $7.6 million in grants is anticipated.

Roadway construction projects being budgeted for 2023 include Bode Road from Barrington Road to Springinsguth Road; National Parkway from Higgins to Woodfield; Springinsguth Road from Bode to Schaumburg; Rodenburg Road from Irving Park to the village border; and National Parkway from Golf to American Lane.

"Maintaining the village's infrastructure has always been a priority because this is a key component of what makes Schaumburg such a great place," Mayor Tom Dailly said in a statement. "It is important to have good infrastructure to provide the kind of environment where businesses want to be, residents want to live, and people want to visit."

The plan's $18.8 million for water and sewer improvements includes rehabilitating the 55-year-old Walnut Lane lift station and replacing culverts to improve storm drainage.

Schaumburg has received a grant to reduce its share of a $1.5 million culvert improvement on Springinsguth Road to $171,000. The joint project with Hanover Park will address flooding and reduce erosion near Atcher Park.

In response to community input, the village is considering $2.6 million in bikeway improvements over the next five years. Proposed projects include a Meacham Road path from Higgins Road to American Lane, a Golf Road path from Roosevelt Boulevard to Meacham Road, and a new path at Volkening Lake to connect Schaumburg High School.

The village is budgeting $600,000 during the year ahead for resurfacing and reconstruction of existing bike paths.

Next year will bring not only the formal dedication of 90 North Park on the Veridian redevelopment of the former Motorola campus but further work there and the construction of an adjacent shared street. Those projects are part of $9.8 million of work being budgeted for 2023 in the entire 90 North District along Algonquin Road.

Dailly said he expects residents near the park will be happy to see how quickly its usefulness to the area develops.

Trustee Brian Bieschke said he's pleased to see how much the detailed and aggressive capital improvement plan aims to get things back on track post-pandemic and hoped for further alleviation of recent supply-chain issues.

Trustees will vote on the already recommended plan on Jan. 10. The detailed document can be found on the village's website at villageofschaumburg.com/home/showpublisheddocument/4694.