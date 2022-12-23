2 Kane County men face child porn charges

Two Kane County men are facing child pornography charges in unrelated cases after an investigation by the Kane County state's attorney and sheriff's offices, officials announced Friday.

Shaun Healy, 42, of Elburn, is charged with soliciting child pornography, three counts of reproducing child pornography, disseminating child pornography, and 16 counts of possession of child pornography, according to a joint news release from both agencies.

David Winecke, 66, of Batavia, is charged with three counts of reproducing child pornography with a victim younger than 13, and 15 counts of possession of child pornography with a victim younger than 13, the release said.

Both men were served search warrants at their homes after the investigations, which involved the Kane County state's attorney's office's Child Exploitation Unit, the Kane County sheriff's office, the Illinois attorney general's office, and the Internet Crimes Against Children's Task Force. The Indiana State Police assisted in Healy's investigation.

Judge Julia Yetter set Healy's bail at $250,000; he would have to post 10%, $25,000, to be released while his case is pending. If Healy posts bond, he will not be allowed to have contact with an identified victim and no unsupervised contact with anyone younger than 18. He will also have to surrender his passport, any firearms, ammunition and Firearm Owners Identification card, and is prohibited from using internet filesharing applications. His next court appearance is scheduled to be via remote access at 9 a.m. Jan. 11.

Judge Yetter set Winecke's bail at $100,000; he would need to post 10%, %10,000, to be released while his case is pending. If Winecke posts bond, he will not be allowed any unsupervised contact with anyone younger than 18. He will also have to surrender his passport, all firearms, ammunition and Firearm Owners Identification card, and will be prohibited from using internet chat rooms and file-sharing applications. His next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 5 at the Kane County Judicial Center in St. Charles.