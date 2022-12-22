Schaumburg commits to serve growing, diversifying population shown in census analysis

Schaumburg officials say a new demographic analysis showing the village's population to have grown and diversified over the past decade is a useful tool to create better services for the residents of today. Daily Herald file photo, 2011

Schaumburg officials have not only reviewed a new analysis of the village population's growth and diversification from 2010 to 2020. They also committed themselves to best serving the residents of today.

The village board this week heard a report from demographer Rob Paral's study of Schaumburg's changing population based on the results of both the 2020 census and the American Community Survey.

The census showed a population growth of 6% in the decade before 2020, increasing the number of residents to 78,723 and making the village the 12th largest community in Illinois.

Paral said the population growth was only one way Schaumburg's census results were enviable. Half the adult population of the village is now college educated as well.

Schaumburg's population became both older and more diverse during the past decade.

The share of those 55 and older rose by 5%, while those 20 to 34 years old decreased by 5%.

While the white population decreased from 65% to 56%, the number of Asian residents rose from 20% to 26%, with the majority tracing their ancestry to the Indian subcontinent.

Among Schaumburg adults, 62% were U.S.-born in 2020, while 38% were foreign-born -- up from 29% in 2010.

The four nations that produced the largest number of immigrants in Schaumburg are India, Poland, Mexico and Japan.

The median household income in Schaumburg grew by 4% over the decade, with Asian households having the highest median income of $101,593 in 2020.

Mayor Tom Dailly said the results demonstrate that Schaumburg has become an ever more attractive place for people to build their lives.

"It shows we're doing all the right things, and people are happy," he said. "That's why they're coming here. It's good for Schaumburg, and I'm quite pleased to see it."

Schaumburg Village Manager Brian Townsend said the results would be shared with staff to better serve the public through outreach, language services, hiring practices and the like.

"This is something we implement and live," he said.

The research also showed nearly 70,000 workers living outside Schaumburg commuted to the village for their jobs in 2020. That is close to the number of actual residents but 4,000 fewer than in 2010.

More of these workers were coming to the village for education and professional jobs than a decade earlier. The number of manufacturing workers decreased by 5% during that time, while the number of education, health care and social assistance workers increased by 4%.

Schaumburg Director of Communications & Outreach Allison Albrecht said the village is keeping tabs on other recent data about post-pandemic employment trends in the state, but that Paral's analysis is considered a useful snapshot of the village today in many areas, including its increasing diversity.

Paral's online presentation of his analysis results can be found at arcg.is/0biur0.